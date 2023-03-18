SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist from Brooksville was killed in a crash with a box truck on Friday.

The collision happened on Cortez Boulevard near the intersection with Medical Center Drive at 8:43 p.m., according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a box truck was attempting a U-turn onto the eastbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard when it turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the right side of the truck.

The 58-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The truck driver, a 52-year-old man from Spring Hill, was not hurt in the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to the release.