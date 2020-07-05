Brooksville mobile home fire may have been caused by fireworks, officials say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County fire officials say fireworks may be to blame for a Fourth of July mobile home fire in Brooksville.

Hernando County Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in just after 9:15 p.m. about smoke and fire underneath a mobile home on Boca Raton Street. According to fire officials, the caller stated it was possibly due to fireworks.

When crews got to the scene, they say they found flames and heavy smoke under the mobile home. They were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes.

The fire started under the mobile home, then spread up and into the structure, fire crews say. The mobile home was under renovation and vacant at the time.

Fire officials say the fire and smoke caused about $15,000 worth of damage.

The Florida State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

