BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, according to an announcement Monday.

Joseph Kudla bought the winning 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game ticket at Uncle Ed’s at 19275 Cortez Blvd in Brooksville.

The $50 scratch-off game has a top prize of $25 million — the largest prize ever on Florida Scratch-Off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Kudla chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Uncle Ed’s will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.