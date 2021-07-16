Deputies: Brooksville man uses truck to intentionally ram pedestrians, causing injuries to 3

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville man is in custody after using his truck to intentionally ram into pedestrians, injuring three people, deputies say.

According to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Michael Murphy had caused a disturbance inside REBAR prior to the incident in the parking lot.

When he was asked to leave Murphy got into his truck and began doing doughnuts in the parking lot and then onto Broad Street.

During so Murphy crashed into numerous vehicles and then purposely ran into a group of people who were standing outside the bar.

A good Samaritan who was driving by witnessed the incident intervened as Murphy attempted to flee the area and used his vehicle to ram Murphy’s vehicle, which caused it to crash into a guardrail.

As deputies arrived on the scene, Murphy was still attempting to flee. Deputies were able to take Murphy into custody without further incident.

Two of Murphy’s victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of broken bones. A third victim was flown by medical helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Murphy was charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Murphy was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $44,000 bond.