BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man was accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s home on fire before getting into an hours-long armed standoff with Hernando County deputies last week.

James Hines, 50, was identified as the suspect in the standoff on July 5. According to a release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching for him for hours.

Hines was accused of buying gloves, a face mask and a small amount of gasoline at a Speedway convenience store at around 1:30 a.m. The clerk allegedly told detectives that Hines asked him for directions to Pryor Street in Brooksville.

Less than two hours later, at 3:06 a.m., a home on Pryor Street went up in flames. The structure was fully engulfed, according to HCSO, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene, as officials believed the blaze was set intentionally.

A survivor of the fire showed deputies text messages that she allegedly received from Hines, a former romantic partner. He was unhappy about their recent breakup, according to HCSO, and allegedly threatened to “burn the house down, with both of them inside” earlier that night.

The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire an arson and deputies sought to arrest Hines on the following charges:

Attempted first degree murder (two counts)

First degree arson

Making written threats to kill or injure

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Deputies stopped by Hines’ home on Maripoe Road at 6:28 a.m., but his roommate said he wasn’t home. He returned to the home at around 1:30 p.m., but reportedly would not speak to deputies.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies said Hines tried to escape through a window while armed with a handgun. He allegedly pointed the gun at them and screamed that he would kill him, the HCSO release stated.

Deputies began evacuating nearby homes as SWAT teams from Hernando and Citrus counties were called to the scene. Officials said they tried contacting Hines for several hours before shots were fired at 9:39 p.m.

Hines was rushed to the hospital to treat his non life-threatening injuries before being placed under arrest. He was charged with the following offenses in connection to the standoff:

Aggravated assault on law enforcement (two counts)

Resisting arrest with violence (two counts)

Hines could face more charges in connection to the incidents, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting. Deputies from both Hernando and Citrus counties were involved in the shooting and are on administrative leave with pay until FDLE reviews the incident.