TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville man passed away after a medical emergency led to him crashing his vehicle on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 57-year-old unidentified victim was driving west on Cortez Boulevard in a Hyundai Elantra when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

Authorities say the Hyundai left the road before hitting a building, a trailer attached to a truck, and a tree.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, per FHP.