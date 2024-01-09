TAMPA (WFLA) — A man is behind bars after Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives said they found files of child porn on his social media account.

Investigators say Carl Eugene Hatfield, 56, of Brooksville, is facing 64 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He is being held on no bond.

According to detectives, the sheriff’s office was made aware of the account on June 27, 2023, and Hatfield was identified as a possible suspect.

While executing a search warrant for Hatfield’s social media account, detectives say they found 64 files of “Child Sexual Abuse Material.”

On Jan. 8, detectives reportedly spoke to Hatfield at his residence on Oney Drive. During the conversation, Hatfield first claimed his account was hacked before admitting he uploaded the files.

Hatfield told detectives he uploaded them for “research” and “evidentiary” purposes, saying he was gathering evidence to report illegal activity to authorities.