BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man was arrested last week in connection to a “firebombing attack” on a California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Xavier Batten, 21, was arrested by the FBI on Friday. In his first court appearance in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida, a judge ordered Batten to be held without bond while awaiting trial.

Batten was accused of helping two other men plot to throw a Molotov cocktail at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa, California, on March 13, 2022, according to a DOJ indictment unsealed Friday. The indictment named Chance Brannon, 23 – an active duty Marine – and Tibet Ergul, 21, as the other defendants in the case.

Brannon and Ergul were accused of purposefully targeting the clinic, collecting the materials for the Molotov cocktail, and constructing it. Batten allegedly “advised and directed Brannon regarding how to build the Molotov cocktail,” according to the DOJ.

Surveillance camera footage showed two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks — believed to be Brannon and Ergul — walking up to the clinic entrance, igniting the device, and throwing it at the building. The device “erupted into a fire, which spread up the wall and across the ceiling above the glass door,” according to the indictment.

(Courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Justice)

(Courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Justice)

(Courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Justice)

The Planned Parenthood clinic was forced to close the next day, according to the DOJ, which resulted in approximately 30 cancelled appointments.

“The violent and reckless attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic alleged in the indictment is intolerable,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. “This indictment shows that federal law enforcement will work diligently to uncover and hold accountable those who plan and carry out violent extremist acts against others.”

All three men were charged with conspiracy and malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion. Brannon and Ergul received additional charges of possession of an unregistered destructive device and a misdemeanor count of intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility, which is a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

The conspiracy and malicious destruction counts each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Possession of an unregistered destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The intentional damage to a reproductive health facility charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Brannon and Ergul are due to be arraigned in court on Monday. Brannon will plead not guilty, his attorney told The Associated Press. Ergul’s attorney declined to comment.