Brooksville man buys $1M winning scratch-off ticket while shopping for school supplies

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is the latest Tampa Bay resident to win a million-dollar prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 47-year-old Cleveland Pope claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game. Pope chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

He purchased the winning ticket from Beverage 50, located at 16370 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

“I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with,” Pope told the Florida Lottery.

The convenience store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.