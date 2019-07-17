Brooksville man arrested for shooting gun to threaten, scare off girls on ATV

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is facing an aggravated assault charge after deputies say he fired several shots to scare off a group of girls riding a four-wheeler near his home.

An arrest report says 30-year-old Kolby Kneiss threatened the three girls with an M&P Shield .40 semi-automatic handgun. Hernando County deputies were called to Hadley Drive in Brooksville in response to the aggravated assault Tuesday night.

When they got to the scene, deputies spoke with the three victims. The girls told investigators they had been riding the ATV toward the northern end of Hadley Drive. While they were riding, the girls said they saw Kneiss standing in the roadway with a gun.

The girls told deputies Kneiss fired the gun three or four times at the ground, shooting closer to them each time, the arrest report says. The girls said they were scared and drove away. Deputies say one of the girls admitted they hit a pole in the process of driving away.

According to the arrest report, Kneiss never spoke to the girls and walked away when they started leaving.

Deputies then spoke with Kneiss at his home nearby. The arrest report says he admitted to firing his gun into the ground to scare the three girls away from his property.

Kneiss was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.