TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man was arrested Tuesday after a person was found dead near a Dollar General store.

Hernando County deputies were called to the store, located on Cortez Boulevard, at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person. The 911 caller also told deputies they discovered a body in the back of a dead-end road behind the Dollar General.

Fire officials confirmed the body was “in the early stages of decomposition.” They told deputies the person appeared to have been murdered.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the deceased and a person of interest in their death. The man, identified as R. W. Resca Jr., 53, confessed to the murder and dumping the body, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Investigation revealed this was an isolated incident, domestic in nature and that there is no threat to the community,” HCSO wrote in a news release.

Resca was booked into the Hernando County Jail and charged with second degree murder. He is being held without bond.