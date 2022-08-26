Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville mail carrier was sentenced for stealing money out of a mailbox, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Aleia Deborah Green, 20, worked as a contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. She delivered mail from the Crystal River Post Office.

Several neighbors complained about missing mail from Green’s route in October 2021.

Federal agents placed a piece of mail containing money in the outgoing mail slot of a cluster box.

Green retrieved the mail, opened it and stole the money, according to a release.

When confronted by the agents, Green admitted to taking the money. She also said she opened about 100 other pieces of mail along her route since August 2021.

Green was sentenced to five years, which is the maximum term of probation. She was also ordered to repay $956.53 to 23 victims.