HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As the war continues, the need for Ukrainians needing weapons is growing as Hernando County gun manufacturer is stepping in to help.

Located in Brooksville, Adams Arms has been manufacturing semi-automatic guns for more than a decade.

A shipment of 500 of the gun’s heads to Ukraine Wednesday, which is on top of 1,000 already sent.

It takes about 40 minutes to manufacture one of the semi-automatic rifles at Adams Arms. News Channel 8 got an inside look at how the weapons are built from start to finish.

President Jason East said for the past five years, he’s been supplying a dealer in Ukraine with rifles, but when the Russian invasion began in February that dealer reached out for immediate help.

“Our guns are going to a civilian dealer, and it is going to be going out to people for personal protection of their homes and families as well as civilians who have chosen to join local defense agencies,” said East.

So far, 1,500 guns have been sent to Ukraine with about 2,500 more on the way in the coming weeks. East says the guns are being sold to the dealer at a discounted price.

East says when liberty and freedom are in jeopardy at home or abroad, his team takes it very personally.

“Makes us proud on this end that we’re actually helping somebody to understand the way Americans are, American’s freedom is and allow them to actually fight for theirs,” said Timothy McClellan, Adams Arms firearms supervisor.

Adams Arms is also hosting a fundraiser by selling t-shirts. You can buy one here.