Brazen carjacker attacks man, tries to steal multiple cars at Spring Hill gas station: deputies

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County man is behind bars after attempting to carjack multiple vehicles at a gas station.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a man went into the Circle K located at 6227 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill just after 1 p.m., 31-year-old Timothy Holbert broke into his Hyundai Elantra and attempted to take off.

Deputies said the man’s adult son was in the vehicle when Holbert attempted to carjack it, after getting into the vehicle Holbert turned to see the man’s adult son in the vehicle and said “Wanna go for a ride?” before backing out of the parking space.

According to deputies, the passenger attempted to stop Holbert by trying to push him out of the vehicle.

During the altercation, Holbert punched the passenger in the face numerous times and attempted to wrap the seat belt around his neck.

Holbert eventually fled and ran to another vehicle that was locked. Deputies said the man pulled on the vehicle’s door handle so hard that it broke off.

Holbert fled the store and was later found by deputies just a few hours later.

He has been charged with carjacking, false imprisonment, conveyance burglary, and grand theft auto. He is being held on $57,000.