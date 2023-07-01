HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is missing after falling out a motorized canoe in Chassahowitzka Bay near the Hernando-Citrus County line on Saturday.

Boaters spotted a motorized canoe with no one in it, circling the bay just before 4 p.m., according to a release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was found clinging to a floating channel marker nearby. He told deputies he fell out of the canoe, along with another man, who was nowhere to be found.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for the missing boater by air and by water.

