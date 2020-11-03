Bicyclist finds skeletal remains along trail in Brooksville, deputies investigating

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are investigating after human bones were found along the Good Neighbor Trail in Brooksville.

Deputies say a bicyclist was riding on the trail on Oct. 26 around 2 p.m. when he found what he believed to be human skeletal remains.

The bicyclist said he was riding along the trail when he decided to stop to use the bathroom, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. He said he walked about 30 yards into a wooded area where he found the bones.

With the help of the witness, deputies eventually found the skeletal remains the next day.

Deputies say the medical examiner’s office, detectives, forensic technicians, and the Pasco County K-9 Cadaver Team responded to the scene to conduct a more thorough search of the area.

HCSO said various human bones were collected from the scene by the medical examiner’s office. The collected bones were taken to their facility in Leesburg for further testing in hopes of determining an identity and possible cause of death.

