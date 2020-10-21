Barricaded man shot and killed during standoff in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A barricaded man was shot and killed by deputies after an hours-long standoff in Spring Hill on Wednesday morning.

Around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive to a report of a domestic disturbance.

“After more than 12 hours of negotiations, the barricaded subject incident on Embassy Avenue in Spring Hill ended in a deputy-involved shooting,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said the man died at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

Deputies did evacuate some residents living in the immediate area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

