LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Barricaded man shot and killed during standoff in Spring Hill

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A barricaded man was shot and killed by deputies after an hours-long standoff in Spring Hill on Wednesday morning.

Around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive to a report of a domestic disturbance.

“After more than 12 hours of negotiations, the barricaded subject incident on Embassy Avenue in Spring Hill ended in a deputy-involved shooting,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said the man died at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

Deputies did evacuate some residents living in the immediate area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss