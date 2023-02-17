HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to “avoid the area” after an active shooter was reported in Brooksville.

Deputies said there is increased law enforcement presence in the area of Erma Road and Star Road in Brooksville.

“Please avoid the area while deputies are on scene,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputies described the shooter as a white male wearing a blue shirt, and blue jeans with an unshaven face.

Residents are asked to stay indoors unless directed by law enforcement officers to go elsewhere, deputies said.

The man is said to be armed with several guns.

Deputies also said there is a structure fire in the area.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will give an update about the incident on Friday evening. A time has not been set.

News Channel 8 is working to learn more about the situation. Check back for updates.