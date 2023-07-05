WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A person is barricaded inside of a Weeki Wachee home in an armed standoff with Hernando County deputies.

HCSO said deputies are at a residence on Maripoe Road, near the cross-streets of Papercraft and Pacific.

Residents are asked to remain indoors while law enforcement work to resolve the situation. People in the area are also asked to bring their children indoors. Drivers should avoid the area as streets are closed.

