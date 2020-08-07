Arrest made after woman’s body found on side of Spring Lake Highway

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A transient man is facing charges after a woman was found dead on the side of a highway in Spring Lake, authorities said.

Christopher Leroy Whiting, 56, was arrested for second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Emily Marie Kissick of Zephyrhills, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Kissick’s body was found in the early hours of Sunday, July 26 on the side of Spring Lake Highway near Hayman Road. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities investigated numerous leads and “quickly identified” Whiting as the suspect. It’s unclear if a motive has been determined for the killing.

Whiting was arrested on a separate charge in Pasco County. Deputies said they searched his vehicle and found “various items of physical evidence,” used as probable cause to secure a warrant.

Whiting is being held at the Pasco County Detention Center on the unrelated charge. He will be transfered to Hernando County to face charges of second-degree murder and be held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

