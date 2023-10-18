HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The armed person who was barricaded inside a home on Fruitville Street in Brooksville was taken into custody according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:28 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the home where they learned a man was inside the home and possibly discharged a firearm.

A woman inside the home at the time called 911 after hearing the gunshot. Deputies helped her evacuate the home.

The woman told deputies the man had been acting out the past few days.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

When deputies attempted to contact the man, he barricaded himself inside and refused to talk.

A SWAT was called out and tried to use tear gas to get the man to leave the home. After that attempt failed, they forcefully entered the home and arrested the man.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the man and transferred him to a nearby hospital.

No additional information has been released.