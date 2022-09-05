BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hospitalized after an argument escalated into a full blown shooting at a Brooksville 7-Eleven early Monday morning, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it was dispatched to South Broad Street after getting several calls about the shooting around 1:12 a.m.

According to investigators, two men got into an argument in or near the store’s parking lot when when one of the men shot the other.

Deputies said they found the suspect at a mobile home park near the 7-Eleven and took him into custody. They have not released the suspect’s identity yet.

As for the victim, the sheriff’s office said he was airlifted to a trauma center for life-threatening injuries.

There is no danger to the public at this time. The sheriff’s office said the details of the shooting could change pending further investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.