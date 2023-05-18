HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man was left in “extremely critical condition” after a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting late Wednesday night.

Authorities said the verbal argument between the two men first became a physical fight over an unknown issue. That’s when one man retreated to his home, returned with a gun, and shot the other man he was fighting with.

Deputies said they arrived and found the victim in the yard suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim, whose information was withheld due to Marsy’s Law, was flown to a local trauma center and listed in extremely critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Troy Allen Montgomery, was treated for injuries and then placed under arrest.

Montgomery reportedly declined to interview with detectives. He was charged with attempted murder.

An investigation remains ongoing.