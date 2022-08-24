SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire in Spring Hill early Wednesday morning was started by an air fryer.

According to a release from Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to a residential fire on Galiano Court at 6:10 a.m. They said the homeowner called to report the fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters tamped down the fire and had it under control by 6:27 a.m. HCFES said they dispatched three fire engines, two ALS medical units, two battalion chiefs, an air truck and fire corps, for a total of 17 people battling the blaze.





(via Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services)

HCFES said the fire was started by an air fryer that was left on all night. The kitchen was a total loss and the fire also caused roof damage.

Smoke detectors alerted the homeowners to the fire and allowed everyone to get out safety. HCFES said they would like to remind the community to check their smoke detectors’ batteries and change them twice a year.