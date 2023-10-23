The video in this story is from a 2022 report.

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are still working to solve a man’s murder after he was gunned down in his own home in 2018.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 23, 2023, multiple gunmen invaded the home of Alek Smith in Spring Hill.

According to investigators, Smith confronted the invaders, only to be gunned down while his girlfriend and 2-year-old daughter slept.

“Detectives have worked continuously on this case since the date of occurrence; however they still need your help,” the sheriff’s office said. “Even the smallest piece of information may be helpful.”

If you know anything, call Detective Tom Cameron at 352-754-6830. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

Both Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program have offered a $5,000 reward each for information that can lead to an arrest.