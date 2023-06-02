HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested two people Friday morning after they were spotted traveling in a stolen vehicle in Brooksville.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of Cortez Boulevard and Cedar Lane when they saw a blue 2019 Toyta 4Runner that was reported stolen in Tampa.

The driver, identified as Angelo Urian Torres, 36, and his passenger, Rachael Lynn Bergdall, 35, were stopped and immediately detained. Deputies learned Torres did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies conducted an inventory search and found a purse on the passenger seat floor that contained a yellow powder-like substance and another bag with a white crystal-like substance.

The yellow substance weighed 9.7 grams and tested positive for fentanyl. The white substance weighed 2.3 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

When interviewed by deputies, both Torres and Bergdall gave conflicting answers about how they ended up with the vehicle and the drugs. Bergdall said she “purchased it for $40 from some sketchy guy in Hillsborough County.”

Torres was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is being held on a $2,500 bond. Bergdall was arrested and charged for grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in fentanyl. She is being held on a $54,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.