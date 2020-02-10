911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Newly released 9-1-1 calls reveal the frantic moments during a vicious dog attack of a Spring Hill woman on Friday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s office says the woman was walking her own small dog when she was attacked by four large dogs that escaped from her neighbors home.

The sheriff’s office says over the weekend the woman was transferred to Manatee County hospital, where she will receive specialized care for her severe injuries.

Neighbors say the dogs involved in the attack have been a problem for some time.

“I put the fence up because for them,” said Angelina Liotta who lives next door and is terrified of the dogs.

Liotta says the victim is her best friend and she also wanted to put up a fence.

“The poor thing she wanted to put the fence up, but she no has money. She can’t pay the tax on the house,” said Liotta.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says they only have a record of one call complaining about the dogs.

Josephine Sachs is Liotta’s daughter who describes the woman’s injuries as severe.

“The scalp was removed on the floor. They’ve had to pick up the pieces and put them back together on her head. Supposedly they are saying the bone was exposed and they are trying to save her leg,” Sachs said.

Several neighbors say they’ve called multiple times to complain about the dogs roaming freely around the neighborhood. Sachs says her own sister was nearly attacked by the same dogs last year.

“She was in the driveway with her vehicle and one of the dogs she said, a brown dog, was showing his teeth, growling at her and jumped on top of the hood of her car and she would not get out of that vehicle,” Sachs said.

The dog’s owners have now been issued citations for an animal bite, for having an unrestrained animal, an unvaccinated animal, and an unlicensed animal. The sheriff’s office says the fines could add up to several thousand dollars.

The victim’s friends say they don’t know how she will pay for her extremely high medical bills, right now they are just hoping she survives the attack.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says the victim remains in critical condition.