8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – What a difference a day makes. In less than 24 hours, the Humane Society of the Nature Coast had their supplies replenished after countless items were stolen by thieves over the holiday weekend.

It happened on Easter Sunday. Shelves were left barren, and volunteers were left heartbroken after 90 percent of their supplies were gone in a matter of hours.

Talk about the lowest of the low during this COVID-19 crisis. Who would steal from innocent animals who have already survived horrific abuse amid brutal circumstances?

The shelter director, Susana Arneson, was in tears Monday morning when she arrived at work. She couldn’t believe it.

“For someone to do this,” Susana told 8 on your Side, struggling to get the words out as she cried. “I just don’t understand. Why would someone do this? You have to be heartless to steal from the voiceless.”

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, the thief or thieves stole almost all the dog and cat food, detergent, towels, two generators, lawn equipment, toilet paper, hand sanitizers, bleach, event tents, lawn equipment and even took a garden hose where the pups would have their bowls filled outside on a hot day.

That’s when 8 On Your Side viewers changed everything and stepped up big time.

Their love and generosity turned things around quickly. In less than 24 hours, the supplies for the Humane Society of the Nature Coast were replenished.

Susana says she cried again today, only this time they were tears of joy, a steady stream all day as people dropped off donations non-stop from as far away as Orlando.

She told 8 on your Side, “It’s amazing you guys came out here, you were the first ones picking up the story.”

The donations filled four truckloads, and they continue to pour in from across the Bay Area, including a former NYPD officer who adopted two cats at the shelter. Joseph Reyes told 8 On Your Side he was shocked and saddened someone would steal from the shelter.

He knew he wanted to help, and when he arrived at the Humane Society in Brooksville, tears filled his eyes when he saw just how many people brought donations.

“Here we are in this COVID-19 crisis in lock-down and this community came together to help those poor animals who couldn’t help themselves,” Joseph told 8 on your Side.

Donations also came in from the Brooksville Lowes, replacing the stolen lawn equipment. The supplies were delivered personally by a team of smiling employees and their manager who said, “We take care of our own.”

Susana says she’s overwhelmed and beyond grateful, sharing this personal message with 8 On Your Side viewers who dropped off countless donations.

As her eyes welled with tears, she said, “Thank you to all the News Channel 8 viewers. You have brightened our day, you are the light in our dark tunnel. Yesterday we were in desperation and today we are in tears of happiness.”

She is hoping an arrest will come soon as Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives continue working hard on this case. But, at this point, she says just knowing she can take care of these fur babies is the happiest ending she could ever hope for.

“So, I feel like you guys really reached out and did beyond and News Channel 8 is really on your side,” Susana told us, beaming from ear to ear. “Thank you so much.”



Anyone who happened to be driving on Wiscon Road and saw a vehicle parked near the Humane Society’s gate, is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.