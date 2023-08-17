HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old woman died Thursday after she and a woman who was helping her cross the street both got hit by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 69-year-old woman was trying to cross Cortez Boulevard at about 10:30 a.m. when a 33-year-old woman driving by stopped to help, troopers said.

As the two women were crossing the street, other cars slowed down. An 80-year-old man changed lanes to get around the slowing traffic and hit both women, troopers said.

Both women were taken to a hospital, where the 69-year-old woman later died. The 33-year-old woman has “serious” injuries, according to FHP.