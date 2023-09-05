TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Dade City died after a crash in Hernando County on Monday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 8:35 p.m., a 77-year-old man was attempting to turn onto US-301 at Cornerstone Drive, which is north of Ridge Manor.

The driver did not heed the stop sign, according to FHP, and was struck by an SUV in the intersection. Both vehicles ended up along the east shoulder of the roadway.

The 77-year-old was severely injured and died at the site of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to FHP.

Two of the SUV’s occupants – a 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl – suffered minor injuries during the crash. The 39-year-old male driver and the 15-year-old male passenger were not hurt. All four occupants were from Tampa.