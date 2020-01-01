7-year-old child on tricycle hit by car in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 7-year-old boy was hit by a car in Hernando County.

According to FHP, it happened at Chalmer Street and Mariner Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Troopers say the boy was riding a tricycle across the intersection with his father and sister when he went into the path of a Honda Civic.

Troopers tell us the child was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital as a precaution.

At this time the driver is not facing any charges.

