SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County detectives said they are investigating a situation that left seven students ill after drinking an unknown substance Monday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel responded to Grace Education Academy in Spring Hill around 1 p.m. after the students had an adverse reaction to something they drank.

According to deputies, the students who were falling ill had drank out of a water bottle that was passed around by one of the students.

The seven students were taken to a hospital by ambulance where they were stabilized. As of Monday afternoon, the children were being still treated by doctors.

Major Case detectives have taken charge of the investigation. At this time, it is not yet known what the students drank.