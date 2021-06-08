54 dogs seized from Hernando kennel operator who was arrested after dead puppies found in garbage, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of dogs have been seized from a Hernando County kennel operator who was previously charged with aggravated animal cruelty after deputies say it was discovered several puppies from his kennel died within days of being sold.

Jian Karlos Ortiz-Mendez owned the now-closed Golden Kennel in Brooksville. Hernando County deputies removed 54 dogs from his property on Weatherly Road on Monday following a court order.

Ortiz-Mendez was arrested in March and charged with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty after deputies say an animal control officer found 11 dead puppies in garbage cans and others uncared for at the kennel.

A judge banned Ortiz-Mendez from owning animals in the state indefinitely. The 54 dogs collected on Monday were deemed the property of Hernando County and were turned over to Hernando County Animal Services.

Approximately 138 dogs were left on the property under the care of kennel staff.

Ortiz-Mendez’ criminal cases remain pending in Circuit Court.