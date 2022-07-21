SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were arrested Thursday after an undercover drug operation by Hernando County deputies in Spring Hill.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said they got a tip about someone selling “a variety of controlled substances” at a house on Glenbrook Avenue.

HCSO said an investigation found Kristen Elizabeth Whalen, 32, who lived at the house, was selling narcotics, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl. That’s when they started the undercover operation, which resulted in them buying both drugs from Whalen.

This led to deputies getting a search warrant, they said. During the search, they found Stephanie Marasco, 49, and Richard Watkins, 53, who also lived in the house, with a felony amount of Hydrocodone. Deputies arrested them.

During the search deputies said were also told Whalen was at the Hernando County Detention Center picking up someone who had just been released.

Detectives found Whalen in a car in the parking lot of the detention center along with Angela Kronemberg, 30, and Lindy Carter, 39.

Detectives then searched the car, where they said they found drugs and paraphernalia. All three people in the car were arrested.

Whalen faces a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband to a correctional facility, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of place of worship and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Her bond was set at $103,000.

Watkins, Carter and Kronemberg all face possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Marasco was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.