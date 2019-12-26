4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing vehicle into a tree

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four minors were arrested after they snuck out of a group home in Brooksville, stole a vehicle and crashed it into a tree early Christmas morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the four teens walked to the gated Southern Hills community and started pulling on handles of vehicles. The boys stole money from a few unlocked vehicles, one of which had the keys left inside.

The boys who range in age from 12 to 15, drove around for a period of

time before crashing the vehicle into a tree at the intersection of Powell Road and Culbreath Road.

The four boys fled from the scene and returned to the group home in Brooksville. Once they arrived, deputies were already on scene taking a missing persons report from the owner of the group home.

The minors admitted to deputies to stealing the vehicle and later crashing it into a tree. They also admitted to burglarizing vehicles in Southern Hills.

All of the boys have been charged with grand theft auto and conveyance burglary, while two of them have also been charged with driving without a valid license