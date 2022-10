BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the 3-year-old boy and his parent were walking west on Evening Star Avenue when a car heading south along US-41 hit the two pedestrians at the intersection.

Troopers said the vehicle came to a “controlled stop” after the collision.

According to the report, the 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.