HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teens were charged after breaking into a middle school and stealing a Roku device and a drill early Saturday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 a.m., the students entered Fox Chapel Middle School, located at 9412 Fox Chapel Lane in Spring Hill. School surveillance cameras caught the boys prowling through several campus buildings between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Deputies said the boys were all wearing face coverings and were carrying a bat, hammer, and screwdriver. They were also seen removing the Roku device and the drill on the camera.

On Monday, Hernando detectives identified the first suspect, a Weeki Wachee High School student, who was wearing the same blue hoodie seen in the surveillance footage days before. The boy admitted to the crime and told detectives the Roku device was at his house.

On Tuesday, detectives identified the other two suspects, who are also Weeki Wachee High School students. The first suspect was identified at the school but told detectives he didn’t have any of the stolen items.

Detectives approached the second suspect at his home and found him wearing the same pants as he was wearing during the burglary. After initially denying involvement in the burglary, he later admitted to the crimes after detectives revealed the other two boys and his own mother identified him in the surveillance video. That boy then told detectives the stolen items were in his bedroom.

All three boys were arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

They have all been released back to their parents/guardians, at the direction of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.