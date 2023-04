HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three students in Brooksville were hospitalized after they took a CBD product at school, officials said.

Hernando County school officials said the Central High School students ingested Delta 8 which includes CBD and other substances and appears to be a legal product.

The product was brought to the school by another student, the district said.

Parents of students at the school are advised to call 911 if their student shows signs of lethargy or unusual drowsiness.