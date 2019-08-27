3 Brooksville schools on lockdown after possible hoax about person with a gun

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Brooksville schools are on lockdown amid reports of a person walking onto campus with a firearm, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Central High School and determined there was no active shooter on campus. They also searched the campus and found no suspicious person or weapons.

The school and two other schools nearby, Pine Grove Elementary and West Hernando Middle School, were placed on lockdown status.

Investigators believe the report was a hoax, but are searching the school a second time in an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

