HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people have been arrested after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information about the “possible sale of crack cocaine” coming from a residence in south Brooksville.

During an undercover investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office, it was revealed that Lorenzo Townsend Jr., 29, was selling illegal drugs from his residence at 834 Easy Street.

Police issued a search warrant for the home, which just so happens to sit directly across the street from the BEST Academy school.

The sheriff’s office said Townsend Jr. and his girlfriend Hannah Pashnick, 26, were arrested at the Probation and Parole Office in Brooksville on Wednesday.

According to officials, a small amount of marijuana was found during a vehicle search. As the couple was being placed under arrest, deputies searched through the Easy Street residence.

As a result of the search, several illegal drugs, guns, and ammunition were found inside the home, including:

Fentanyl – approximately 5.6 grams (trafficking amount)

Crack Cocaine – approximately 13.0 grams

Clonazepam Tablets – approximately 42.2 grams

Buprenorphine HCL Tablets – approximately 1 gram

Hydromorphone HCL Tablets – approximately 0.1 grams

Marijuana – approximately 5 grams

Drug Paraphernalia (scales, baggies, pipes – used for the sale of narcotics)

Handgun – Taurus 9 mm

Rifle – Remington 700

Shotgun – JC Higgins 20 gauge

Multiple rounds of ammunition

According to a press release, Townsend Jr. was charged with the following:

Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)

Possession of Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sale of crack cocaine in 1,000 feet of Place of Worship

Selling crack cocaine (2 counts)

Possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell (3 counts)

Possession of Place for Purpose of Sale of controlled substance (3 counts)

Unlawful use of two-way communication device (3 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)

His bond is set at $325,000. Police said Townsend Jr. was on active felony probation for burglary and cocaine possession that occurred in Georgia. Officials said he has a long list of prior arrests.

As for Pashnick, she was charged with the following:

Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Place for Sale of Controlled Substanc

Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sale of crack cocaine in 1,000 feet of Place of Worship

Selling crack cocaine (2 counts)

Possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell (3 counts)

Possession of Place for Purpose of Sale of controlled substance (3 counts)

Unlawful use of two-way communication device (3 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)

Her bond is set at $215,000. Police stated that Pashnick has no prior criminal history.

After searching the house, police located a camper that was sitting on the property. Further investigation revealed that Glenn Thompkins, 61, was inside. According to police, Thompkins is a convicted felon.

While inside, officers found several items that shouldn’t have been in his possession. Officials placed Thompkins under arrest and he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

His bond is set at $46,000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone.