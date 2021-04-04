29-year-old man arrested for stealing ambulance from Brooksville hospital

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies have arrested a man after he stole an ambulance from a Brooksville hospital.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called out to the area of Port Court in Spring Hill in reference to a stolen ambulance.

The ambulance, owned by Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services, was taken around 12:30 p.m. Sunday from the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville. Deputies say the ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient when the emergency medical vehicle was stolen.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Trey Cornwell, drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off of Port Court. Cornwell got the ambulance stuck in mud and sand as he drove toward a nearby body of water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cornwell has been charged with grand theft auto and was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.