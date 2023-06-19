BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A one-of-its-kind golf course is under construction in Hernando County.

The plans for a 21-hole game are grabbing the attention of players around the world.

Cabot Citrus Farms is off Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Brooksville. A 21-hole course and two other traditional-sized courses are part of the luxury golf resort. According to designer Mike Nuzzo, each course features unique, challenging holes for avid golfers.

He said a major goal is to encourage more people to play and create conversations among friends before their next outing.

“We were able to fit 10 really good traditional-sized golf holes,” Nuzzo said. “They’re a little untraditional but they’re still regular-sized golf holes, and an 11 hole par 3 course. We look at the 21 as an oasis.”

The luxury development also features cottages, a clubhouse with a pool and fitness center, a town center area and a putting course.

“What it was always meant to be was a gorgeous destination, not just for the pure the golfer but for everybody,” Nuzzo said.

Project leaders expect the 21-hole course to be ready for play by the end of 2023.