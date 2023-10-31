HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women were sent to the hospital Tuesday after a fire broke out at a Spring Hill home.

According to the Hernando County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the 14000 block of Amero Lane just after 10:45 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Rescue crews said when they arrived, they found a fire on the back patio extending into the home. HCFR aggressively attacked the fire and was able to quickly take out the blaze, preventing further damage to the home.

Two people were inside the home when the fire began. According to officials, both residents evacuated the home before crews arrived, however, they were injured in the fire.

A woman was careflighted to a local trauma center with smoke inhalation, and another woman was taken to a local hospital with burns, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of Hernando County Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.