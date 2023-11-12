SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Spring Hill teenagers died Saturday night after a car crashed into a tree, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry carrying six teens was heading south on Mariner Boulevard north of Santee Street when the driver, a 17-year-old from Spring Hill, left the road.

The Camry then flipped before crashing into someone’s yard and into a tree.

Troopers said four of the teenagers were not wearing seatbelts at the time. First responders took the four injured teenagers to a local hospital, but two of them, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Spring Hill, died.

The driver and a female passenger from Brooksville were not hurt in the crash. They both wore their seatbelts, according to the FHP.