BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were shot at a Brooksville home on Friday night.

Hernando County deputies said they were called to a home on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Investigators said they found two adults shot and the incident is domestic-related.

The condition of the victims is was not available.

Deputies said everyone involved in the shooting was accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS.