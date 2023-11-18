HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard rescued two people and their dog after their sailboat became disabled about 90 miles off Hernando Beach on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received an alert that a “porthole broke allowing water to get into the vessel damaging some of the electronics.”

The two people and their dog were rescued by helicopter and are in good condition.

Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, a command duty officer, said the alert allowed them to get the boater’s last known position and investigate because the owners registered it to their equipment.

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

The Coast Guard said they are working to salvage the boat.