DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Friday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Chevron (33191 Cortez Blvd.) near Dade City.

Deputies described the suspects as two Black men wearing masks, but did not provide a description of their clothing. At least one of them is armed with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects drove away in a gray SUV and were heading west on Cortez Blvd.

