2 men arrested after Hernando County car burglary spree

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The second and final suspect involved in a Brooksville auto burglary spree in September has finally been arrested after he was found hiding in a small cabinet, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Jeremiah James, 21, and Tre Ramsey, 20, burglarized nine cars in Brooksville on the night of Sept. 11. Items taken from vehicles included cash, loose change, and three handguns.

James was arrested the day after the burglaries because a homeowner posted her Ring security footage to social media which helped police identify and locate him. After identifying James, it was easier for detectives to match the other suspect to James’ neighbor and friend, Tre Ramsey.

James was located at Tom Varn Park and taken in for questioning. James reportedly confessed to burglarizing approximately 50 vehicles the night of Sept. 11.

James was arrested and charged with 10 counts of burglary with a $130,000 bond. He remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.

Deputies were not initially able to locate the other suspect, Tre Ramsey, for five months.

On Feb. 3, Ramsey was located at his house on Sharon Street in Brooksville, where he was found hiding inside a very small cabinet inside the home.

In his interview with detectives, Ramsey said James was the ringleader of the whole idea Sept. 11. He did reportedly admit to getting some cash out of the cars and handling the stolen guns, however. He also admitted to trespassing a home on East Avenue in Brooksville while he hid from deputies.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with ten counts of burglary and trespassing. His bond is $140,500.

