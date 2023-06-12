HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested for a robbery outside of a Spring Hill Publix on Friday, deputies said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Ryan Treger and 26-year-old Joshua Reidinger, allegedly robbed and beat up a victim at a Publix located at 13455 County Line Road.

The victim told authorities that he and a friend were walking home from 7-Eleven when they spotted Treger and Reidinger driving through the Publix parking lot in a sedan.

The victim said they allegedly tried to avoid the suspects by walking to the other side of the parking. However, Treger and Reidinger were found awaiting the victim’s arrival.

According to officials, Treger allegedly stole the victim’s shoes, wallet and cell phone. The victim suffered a black eye, multiple cuts and bruises and a laceration that required stitches.

After the incident, the victim went home to call for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

When interviewed by deputies, the victim’s friend told authorities that at one point, Reidinger held the victim while Treger punched him in the face.

Patrol deputies located a vehicle registered to Reidginer’s girlfriend’s dad. Deputies said the vehicle had the victim’s shoes in the backseat. According to police, when officials approached the home where the car was found, the vehicle owner told deputies that he permitted Reidinger to use the car.

Reidinger denied any involvement at first but changed the story later. He claimed he was a victim himself and that the victim attacked him. Reidinger allegedly admitted to stealing the shoes.

When detectives interviewed Treger, he told authorities he recorded the entire incident as Reidinger and the victim fought but claimed to have no involvement himself. He refused to show detectives the video.

Deputies said Treger also admitted to hiding the victim’s phone behind an electrical box near Publix. Both Treger and Reidinger stated they don’t know where the victim’s wallet went.

The sheriff’s office said both suspects were arrested and charged with robbery and are each being held on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone which information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477. Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible to receive a $5,000 cash reward.