TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 82-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Ridge Manor were heading west on Hayman Road east of Batten Road at 10 a.m. when their truck left the road for an unknown reason.

The vehicle ended up hitting a culvert, a fence, and a tree, troopers said.

The FHP said the truck keep going until it crossed back into the travel lanes and ended up on the south shoulder of the road.

According to troopers, both the man and the woman died at the scene of the crash.